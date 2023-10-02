NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans music community is mourning the loss of acclaimed drummer, Russell Batiste, who died Saturday, Sept. 30.

Batiste was a member of the large musical Batiste family the includes Batist Brothers Band and his cousin Jon.

Russell played drums with a who’s who of New Orleans including the Funky Meters, The Wild Magnolias and Dumpstaphunk.

According to Batiste’s family, he had a heart attack. He was 57 years old.

