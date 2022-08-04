NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to the 900 block of Andry Street, near the Holy Cross area, just before 5:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, police found an unresponsive male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. NOPD says the number of times the victim was shot has not yet been determined.

The man was declared deceased on the scene, then ruling the case a homicide investigation. The victim’s identity has been withheld upon completion of an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

WGNO responded to the scene upon reports of the shooting, where it appears the entire 900 block of Andry Street appears to be blocked off by crime tape. Less than an hour prior to this shooting, NOPD was on scene less than a mile away at another location in the 9th Ward, where two men were also shot several times, killing one. It is unknown if the shootings are connected at this time.

The NOPD continues to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Fifth District office at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers GNO.