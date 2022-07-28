NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Class is almost back in session and local businesses decided to host a supply giveaway to help students prepare for the school year. On Saturday, Steele Protective Services LLC, Steele Helping Others Corporation, and AMAN Inc. announced that they will be giving away 400 backpacks at AMAN Inc. at 4807 Downman Road.

Along with the backpacks, Steele will give out school supplies. In addition, other sponsors like AMAN Inc., The Arc’s Devine Dynasty, Bright Light Ministries, BAAND ALLIANCES LLC, Historical Contractors LLC, Kleen Addict and You Are Not Alone will also give out an additional 400 backpacks, toiletries, and other necessities needed in the classroom.

The giveaway will be from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies run out. Councilman Oliver Thomas will be in attendance at the event. While picking up their backpacks youth can sign up for community sports/ dance activities, tutoring, and more. Refreshments will also be available.