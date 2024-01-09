NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Senator John Kennedy announced a $1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the Audubon Zoo.

Kennedy’s announcement says the money will be used to make permanent repairs needed as a result of Hurricane Ida.

According to the Louisiana Republican, who is also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the money is considered disaster aid and will come from FEMA.

During the Aug. 29, 2021, storm, zoo workers stayed onsite to help make sure the animals would receive care. At one point, three of the zoo’s swamp deer escaped their fenced enclosure but were later recaptured.

“The Audubon Zoo is one of the top attractions in New Orleans,” said Kennedy in a news release announcing the grant. “I’m grateful to see that this $1 million will help restore facilities at the park so that families from around the country can continue to enjoy animal encounters.”

