NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Urban League of Louisiana and AT&T announced the opening of a new Connected Learning Center in New Orleans to help address the digital divide.

Officials with the Urban League of Louisiana said the new learning center will offer internet access and educational resources to residents facing connectivity barriers that hold them back from participating in the digital space.

They said the center is one of 29 opened across the nation and is located at the Urban League of Louisiana New Orleans Office.

The centers are designed with the intention of connecting students and families with free access to the internet, computers and educational resources.

Urban League of Louisiana officials said in New Orleans, “more than 1,800 K-12 students don’t have access to the internet or computers at home to benefit from the online world, and nearly 22 million seniors nationwide lack internet connection at home – an issue known as the digital divide.”

They said AT&T opens the centers with non-profit organizations and will offer high-speed AT&T Fiber internet, Wi-Fi, computers, education resources, tutoring and mentoring from AT&T employees and other community leaders.

Educational resources will include a free digital learning platform and free digital literacy courses and workshops.

Urban League of Louisiana officials said the center will also include Dell OptiPlex computers and configuration and installation services from World Wide Technology.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts