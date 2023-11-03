NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we move further into the colder months, Atmos Energy, a natural gas utility company, released a list of winter preparation tips on Friday, Nov. 3.

In the list, Atmos Energy encouraged homeowners to use energy wisely and make household changes that can cut costs on natural gas and other energy bills.

The tips are:

Lower your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when you are away from home.

Reduce your shower and bath time. Showering and bathing can account for 40 percent of your home’s hot water use.

Lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees. Water heating accounts for as much as 25 percent of the energy consumed in your home.

Do not use a pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to

circulate the water and prevent freezing. Operate your clothes washer, dryer, and dishwasher only when fully loaded.

Unless a fire is burning, close your fireplace damper to prevent warm air from escaping up the chimney.

More information can be found on the Atmos Energy website.

