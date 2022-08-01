NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Multiple agencies from Orleans and St. Bernard parishes responded to a crash on Paris Road Monday that killed one person and left two others injured.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened just before 1 p.m.. A news team with WGNO responded to the accident, which was revealed to be located just across the street from the Texaco truckstop only a short distance north of the parish line.

Details released by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office say the crash involved a dump truck and a silver Toyota sedan. When deputies arrived, the dump truck was overturned on the shoulder of the road and the Toyota’s engine was on fire with people trapped inside.

The SBSO says that with some help of nearby citizens, two women were pulled from the burning car, which later became fully engulfed in flames. A young boy appearing to be about nine years old and the driver of the dump truck were not injured in the crash.

Detectives with the NOPD say a total of three people, including the two trapped women, were injured in the collision and rushed to an area hospital. Around 3 p.m,, it was revealed that one of the women had succumbed to her injuries.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office and NOPD both responded to the crash along with fire departments from their respective areas. The NOPD is the lead investigator in the crash.

