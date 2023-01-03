Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the person they say is responsible for a string of auto burglaries in the Warehouse District.

Officers are searching for 22-year-old Travis Jordan, after witnesses reportedly saw him smashing vehicle windows at the corner of Lafayette Street and South Peters on Dec. 15., and stealing items from inside.

Investigations identified Jordan as the person responsible for that crime along with several other vehicle burglary incidents in the Central Business District. An arrest warrant was issued on six counts of simple burglary.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jordan is asked to contact Eighth District Detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 811-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

