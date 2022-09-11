NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A special mass was held Sunday morning for New Orleans families that have been faced with the unfortunate reality of losing a loved one or have fallen victim to violence in the city. The event was hosted by the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

In attendance were Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Sheriff Susan Hutson, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson along with the families of victims holding framed photos of their lost loved ones. Officials were able to meet and speak with families.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

One family in attendance was that of Ja’mere Alfred, the 14-year-old who was shot and killed on Christmas Day 2021. A brief ceremony was held at Attendees gathered at the St. Louis Cathedral followed by a reception in the gardens.