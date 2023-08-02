NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Over the weekend, Elysian Fields Avenue near Gentilly Boulevard was shut down by masked stunt drivers.

A video circulating on social media shows vehicles doing donuts and driving recklessly in a crowd of people. District D New Orleans City Council member Eugene Green released a statement on the incident, calling the act “appalling.”

“The reckless-operation-of-vehicle takeover posed a direct threat to the health and safety of innocent people. Residents of the area were not able to get to or leave their homes. People with medical conditions were unable to get to nearby drugstores. Also, motorists, including some children, were forced to wait in their blocked vehicles while being terrorized by the stunt drivers,” said Green.

He says the criminal activity reportedly caused damage to State Highway 3021.

The acts are a violation of the Code of the City of New Orleans that prohibits speed contests and vehicle stunt activities. Green is calling on the New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana State Police to investigate the incident.

Anyone participating in the ordinance, whether committing or spectating, can face up to $500 in fines, imprisonment, and vehicle impoundment.

