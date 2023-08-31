NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Organizers of the Crescent City Classic have decided to reschedule the Crescent City Connection Bridge Run, citing the extreme heat.

The race was originally scheduled for June but has been pushed back to Sept. 23. Organizers say they are excited about the new date since it will now be set in a cooler time of the year.

“The course across the Crescent City Connection provides picturesque views of downtown New Orleans at sunset so it’s an experience you don’t want to miss,” said Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart.

The race consists of thousands of participants walking and running from the Westbank to the Eastbank by way of the Crescent City Connection Bridge. The event will start near the Oakwood Center and end in the Warehouse District on Fulton Street.

A post-race party will follow with food, drinks, and live music.

Registration for the race is open and costs $40 to sign up. Anyone looking to sign up must do so on the CCC Bridge Run website by 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

