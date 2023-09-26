NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Police Department Interim Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick visited the WGNO studio to talk about why she’s right for the job and what her plans for the city are.

Who is Anne Kirkpatrick?

“First and foremost, I am you. I’m a daughter. I have friends. I have a family. I am, first and foremost, you. I do have a considerable amount of experience. And what that experience has taught me are the right questions to ask. We can always find answers, but it’s the question. If you don’t even understand what the questions are, how can you be credible and legitimate?”

She continued, “Through the years, I have developed a reputation for being a woman who is credible and legitimate. I am ethical. I am courageous. I’m an encourager and a cheerleader. But I am also a woman who does not suffer foolishness. People usually like working with me.”

Her last position was in Oakland, California. She said that although New Orleans is such a unique city, there are some similarities between the two cities. Some of those similarities are high crime, politics, and consent decrees.

New Orleans police have been under a federal consent decree for 11 years and Oakland police have been under a consent decree for 20 years.

