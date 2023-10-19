NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council confirmed Anne Kirkpatrick as the Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Kirkpatrick assumed the interim role after former Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork’s term ended.

In a previous meeting with the Governmental Affairs Committee, Kirkpatrick laid out her plan to fight the crime plaguing the city. She said her hope is to recruit and retain more officers with incentives like housing support and education reimbursements.

She also noted a plan to deploy officers based on call volume and the severity of the incident, organizational restructuring of the force, and consent decree compliance and community engagement.

“I appreciate the opportunity to discuss my qualifications, experience and ideas for leading the New Orleans Police Department and moving the department forward, building on the progress that has been made in creating a safer city for the citizens of New Orleans,” said Kirkpatrick.

“I thank the city council for embracing true, strong leadership that we found in Superintendent Kirkpatrick to help strengthen our unified public safety command. I want to sincerely congratulate and warmly welcome Chief Kirkpatrick and look forward to her cultivating a brighter and safer future for the City of New Orleans,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Oliver Thomas voted not to confirm Kirkpatrick.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories