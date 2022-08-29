NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday morning, training began for the New Orleans Police Department recruiting class #196. The training took place at the NOPD’s Education and Training Academy at 9:00 a.m. The recruiting class was launched after the announcement was made about the shortage of officers in the department.

The NOPD is continuing to look for individuals to join the force. “We have hundreds of men and women who continue to bravely wear the uniform and we are getting others who would like to wear this uniform to join us and let them know that is still an honorable profession,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

N.O.P.D. Recruit Class 196

Anyone interested in joining the New Orleans Police Department can go to joinnopd.org. On the website, applicants can take a practice test and learn more about the opportunities at the NOPD.