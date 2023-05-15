Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the woman they say scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars.

On the afternoon of November 4, 2022, 52-year-old Michelle Quintero reportedly wrote and cashed fraudulent checks equaling over $3,000, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers GNO at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

