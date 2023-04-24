Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating two subjects wanted for an armed robbery in the Little Woods area.

Officers say on Wednesday (April 19) at about 3:30 p.m., the subjects were captured on security camera at the corner of Hayne Boulevard and Vincent Road where they reportedly entered an RTA bus, with guns in hand, demanding the victim’s cell phone.

The victim complied and the two got off the bus at the corner of I-10 Service Road and Read Boulevard. The subjects are described as two black males last seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored jeans. One was reportedly wearing bright-colored slides and the other, white shoes.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

