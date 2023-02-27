ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Algiers neighborhood that sent an adult and child to the hospital.

According to officers, the incident happened just after 4:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive. The NOPD says the juvenile girl and man suffered gunshot wounds at the location. Both were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Neither of the victims’ conditions have been released and there are no further details available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

