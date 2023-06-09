ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — Nearly 100 volunteers got their hands dirty in Algiers for NORD’s annual Day of Giving.

Members of the Global Company Convergint Technologies got to work at Morris Jeff Park painting and hammering away to refurbish the recreational area, which is the new home to newly renovated tennis and pickleball courts.

Volunteers were on site Friday to tie up loose ends.

“The renovations we’re making today are a lot of cosmetic, repainting the football field, bleachers. We’re fixing the flag pole the one in the stadium. We’re renovating the men’s and women’s bathrooms right here on the corner, and renovating the tennis court house behind us,” said Barlow Brown with Convergint Technologies.

Volunteers from Chubbie’s Fried Chicken also pitched in and volunteers say the hope is for more businesses to get involved in similar events.

