ALGIERS, La. (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department has requested the help of the public to identify and locate the man accused of an armed robbery at an Algiers business over the weekend.

Officers say at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday (May 21), a masked individual entered a business in the 2900 block of General De Gaulle Drive with a gun in hand, walked behind the counter, and told the clerk to open the cash register.

The clerks complied with the demand and the man reportedly took the cash from both registers and left the scene.

Surveillance cameras captured the wanted subject wearing a white jacket, which was unzipped showing a “Boys in the Hood” graphic t-shirt, a baseball cap, camouflage pants, red, black and white Nike shoes, and a black mask.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

