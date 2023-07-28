NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An Algiers playground is set to be renamed Friday, to a name it once had in the 1950s.

In a ceremony on July 28, McDonogh Playground located at 1500 Teche Street in New Orleans, will be renamed the Harold Gene DeVore Playground.

The DeVore playground was originally located on Nunez Street until the 1960s when it was relocated for the development of private businesses and the expansion of Blane Kern Studios. In July 2021, Senator Troy Carter and members of the New Orleans City Council put in a renaming request and with a unanimous vote, the DeVore name was restored.

Harold Gene DeVore was an African American New Orleans native and Air Force veteran who died at the age of 18 in 1951.

At a press conference Friday, New Orleans officials along with members of the DeVore family unveiled not only the playground’s new signage but also the renovation plans for the park.

Those in attendance are Congressman Troy Carter, NORD CEO, Larry Barabino, Jr., and NORD Commission Chairman, Theo Sanders.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories