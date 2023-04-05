NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An abandoned carwash in the area, once marked for demolition is here to stay, according to the New Orleans’ Violent Crime Task Force.

On the morning of Jan. 4, the New Orleans Police Department found the body of a homicide victim, a black male, in the 8000 block of Olive Steet behind the abandoned Paradise Car Wash. Investigations revealed the 59-year-old man appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

After the discovery, the City of New Orleans took the approach of an “emergency abatement” calling for the building’s demolition, which started in March.

At a criminal justice committee meeting held Wednesday (April 5), the head of the task force Tyrell Morris stated the work was halted after the property owner and the city came to an agreement.

“It’s my understanding that a settlement has been reached between the city and the property owner on how to bring this property back, one, into commerce but also to remedy the public safety risks. So although the demolition did not continue, the ultimate goal of bringing the property to a safe condition, I do believe occurred,” said Morris.

Morris added that the property owner must comply with a list of legal requirements or the city will decide to move on with the demolition.

The location is just one of the many reported troubled sites in the Gert Town area contributing to violent crimes and officials say the neighborhood would be better off without it.

