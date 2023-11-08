NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana and New Orleans transportation and law enforcement agencies are preparing for more fog and low visibility in the Greater New Orleans area on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The New Orleans Police Department will continue to work with New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police.

In addition, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Slidell Police Department, the Jefferson Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness and Sheriff’s Office, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Police Department and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office will monitor weather and traffic conditions.

NOPD officials said additional patrols will be on Interstate 10 through the night on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. The LSP and the DOTD will have units monitoring weather and road conditions starting at 3:30 a.m.

Barricades and flares will also be positioned to guide drivers if needed.

Some schools in the Greater New Orleans area have announced delayed start times due to the possible foggy conditions:

KIPP New Orleans Schools will implement a delayed schedule with high school students arriving at 9:25 a.m., pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students arriving at 10:25 p.m.

will implement a delayed schedule with high school students arriving at 9:25 a.m., pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students arriving at 10:25 p.m. Robert Russa Moton Charter School will start at 9:30 a.m.

will start at 9:30 a.m. Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics & Science School Laurel Campus will start at 9:50 a.m. Jefferson Campus will start at 10:05 a.m.

Warren Easton Charter High School will stay at 8:45 a.m. Thursday and Friday

School officials said FirstLine school buses will arrive two hours later on Thursday, but the schools will start at their regular times.

