Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The man officers say is responsible for a shooting in St. Roch Saturday morning has been arrested. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident happened at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street.

Just before 8 a.m., the NOPD says they responded to the scene and upon arrival, 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau was found, when he noticed the officer he reportedly began to run. Cheneau was caught and taken into custody after the short pursuit while the gun he allegedly had was found soon after.

The victim of the shooting was found in a nearby area and taken to the hospital by EMS, his condition was not released. Investigations revealed the two had gotten into an argument moments before.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.