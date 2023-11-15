NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The students, faculty, and leadership of Dillard University are taking a stand against Antisemitism and hate in the wake of the recent attack on Israel.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14 President Dr. Rochelle L. Ford spoke at the “American’s March for Israel, to Free Hostages, Against Antisemitism” rally and march in Washington, DC. The message was to urge Americans to work together in the fight against the hate targeted toward Jewish Communities.

The historically black university is the home of the National Center for Black Jewish Relations, founded in 1989 and utilized to reduce the hostilities between Black and Jewish communities.

It was re-established back in January after the rise in racism throughout America. The goal of the center is to collaborate in creating a safe space for dialogue, learning, and mutual understanding while unifying respective communities and combatting racism and antisemitism.

In a statement from Ford, she asks the public to join her, the students, Dillard’s chaplain, Philos Black participants, and members of the Jewish Federation of New Orleans as they advocate for peace and progress.

“On behalf of Dillard University and our National Center for Black Jewish Relations, we ask that you stand together against terrorism, hate, antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, anti-arab sentiment and discrimination,” said Ford.

According to Ford, the march was seen as an opportunity for all to join in solidarity with the people of Israel, commit to America’s ally in the Middle East, condemn the rise of antisemitic violence and harassment, and demand the immediate and safe release of the hostages.

“We are committed to helping our students find truth and understanding in this highly complex world. No one should be condemned or threatened for expressing their support or advocacy of their nationality, religion, or ethnicity. Let’s move beyond sound bites and work together to promote understanding,” said Ford.

Dillard University is said to be a pro-peace university that believes Israelis and Palestinians can coexist.

A student-only, listening circle will be held on Friday, Nov 17 to hear the student’s perspective on the issue.

To read Ford’s full statement visit the Dillard University website.

