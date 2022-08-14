NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A rally is scheduled for Sunday for those standing in solidarity with Orleans Justice Center inmates demanding better living conditions. The event comes in the midst of a peaceful protest inside the Perdido facility.

Friday, inmates in the high-security pods put up barricades and sent out a list of demands to the staff. They were seen on security cameras peacefully protesting and not inciting violence. The OJC staff has said they were using de-escalating techniques and negotiating with inmates.

Activists are rallying for the inmate’s demand letter to be published for the public and for Sheriff Susan Hutson to meet the requests of the incarcerated. One demand on the list is for upgrades to be made to their pods.

The protest will run from 6-7 p.m. on the corner of Perdido and White Streets. The overall protest is on its third day.