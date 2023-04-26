Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Arrest warrants have been issued for two men the New Orleans Police Department says are wanted for committing contractor fraud.

The NOPD is searching for 51-year-old Clarence A. Harrell and 64-year-old Conrad White after officers earned that on July 30, 2020, Harrell who reportedly did not have the proper licensing from the State of Louisiana, allegedly presented a forged and altered contract to obtain a permit to perform home renovations.

Officers say Harrell hired White for the project, who reportedly collected and cashed three checks, without authorization, totaling more than $19,000 all written out to the victim and Harrell’s company.

The issued warrants claim officers are searching for Harrell for charges of:

residential contractor fraud over $25,000

filing false public records

forgery

White is wanted solely for residential contractor fraud over $25.000.

Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of either wanted suspect is urged to contact NOPD White Collar Crimes Unit detectives at 504-658-5334. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

