NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT roll in the Tremé area.

Officers say a subject has barricaded himself inside a home in the 1900 block of Bayou Road. It is not known at this time what the person has done but the public is being asked to avoid the area.

No further details are available at this time.

