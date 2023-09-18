NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Harbor Police Department will be holding two active shooter trainings in New Orleans this month.

Officials with the department are asking the public to be aware of the trainings, as there will be a presence of HPD officers, equipment and the use of simulated gunfire during tactical training.

The trainings will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and Tuesday, Sept. 26 on the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal.

“Exercising response plans is a critical way for law enforcement agencies to test plans, train as a

team and identify improvements ahead of a real-world incident. HPD thanks the public for

their understanding and cooperation.”

