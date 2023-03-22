NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The American Civil Liberties Union has written an open letter to parents, community members, librarians, and teachers in regard to government censorship and the “viewpoint-based discrimination in libraries”.

Back in February, Attorney General Jeff Landry called for censorship campaigns aimed at public libraries, that recommended patrons report books that contained content unfit for underage readers.

The efforts have reportedly spread throughout the state’s parishes. The closely observed trends that are said to be partisan in national-level politics are reportedly focused on material discussing topics surrounding the LGBTQ+ community and people of color.

A statement released from the ACLU of Louisiana Executive Director, Alanah Odoms reads:

“Our First Amendment rights to read, explore, and debate new ideas is about more than principle. A free exchange of ideas is crucial to understanding our history and charting our path for the future. The ACLU of Louisiana offers this letter as an informative resource to those pushing back against censorship in their communities and the intolerance and exclusion that underlies it.”

“We still grapple with the legacy of oppression against Black and Brown people, women and girls, and LGBTQ+ individuals. Suppressing information about these ideas opens the door to suppression of any others that politicians don’t like. And for countless LGBTQ+ youth who face bullying, isolation, and depression in their communities, representation in books and literature can be a lifesaving refuge. Public libraries are places where young people should be able to learn about themselves and people who are different from themselves, not denied access to the diverse perspectives that books and art offer us all.”

The letter further states content based censorship by the government is unconstitutional and impedes the First Amendment protecting freedom of speech rights that are extended to children and young adults.

Courts have consistently made it clear that public officials do not have the right to tip the scales to promote or suppress certain opinions or points of view, or to determine what ideas are appropriate for the people.

“The fight for freedom of speech has been a bedrock of the ACLU’s mission since the organization was founded over 100 years ago. The ACLU remains absolutely committed to the preservation of freedom of expression, having been involved in virtually all of the landmark First Amendment cases to reach the Supreme Court” said the ACLU.

