Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing a vehicle out of the St. Roch neighborhood.

Officers are searching for 43-year-old Dominique Jones. The incident happened on Friday (Jan. 13) in the 3000 block of Allen Street. Jones is described as a black male, about 6’1″, and weighing 175 pounds.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

