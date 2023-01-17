NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying the person they say is responsible for repeated business burglaries.

According to the NOPD, at the end of 2022, an unidentified black man targeted a Mid-City business in the 5200 block of Canal Street, several times. In surveillance footage, the suspect can be seen trying to avoid security cameras.

Click here to view the footage.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect or additional information on these incidents is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

