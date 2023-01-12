Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted in an identity theft investigation.

On Dec.9, a man called the NOPD reporting a robbery in which the person took his wallet, watch, and cell phone. Officers say the man later reported several illegal charges and unauthorized purchases on his credit cards.

Investigations identified 27-year-old Myasia D. Johnson as the person responsible. She is currently wanted on charges of:

One count of felony identity theft

Illegal possession of stolen things

One count of access device fraud

Johnson was last seen driving a white four-door 2021 Audi A5 with Texas license plate: PGH1506.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts or other information about this incident is asked to call Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-7867.

