NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday (Dec. 7) marks the 81 years since the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor that sent the United State into World War II.

Today the National World War II Museum commemorated the attack with a celebration held in the Founders Plaza for WWII veterans and the public, to observe the day. One veteran says this was his first visit to the museum.

“Well it makes me feel very proud, that I was able to serve and get through that time and remember those times and the people that fought for us to help us retain our freedom,” said World War II Veteran Fred Stecker.

Also attending the celebration was Afghanistan War Veteran and Congressional Medal Of Honor Recipient, Master Chief Brit Slabinski. He is one of 64 living medal recipients who gather every year.

“It’s quite an uncomfortable place to be, wearing this medal. It represents to me the very best of what our nation is. Our ideals, who we are as a people,” said Brit Slabinski.

The museum made an announcement saying next year’s gathering of recipients, will be held on the New Orleans campus from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 in 2023.

It was a day to celebrate American heroes.

