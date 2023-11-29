NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the City of New Orleans celebrated the completion of a $9.9 million roadwork project in the Bayou St. John, Fairgrounds and Seventh Ward areas on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

City officials said the project included the repaving of 11 blocks and was funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The work included replacing underground water, sewer and drainage lines, plus replacing sidewalks and adding curb ramps at intersections that meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Jeffrey Fox, a neighbor in the area told WGNO, “It’s like heaven. It took a while for them to get it completed, but it is like night and day. I am pretty sure the rest of the people in the city are jealous because you can actually roller skate down the street now without breaking your neck.”

