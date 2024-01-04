ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — A 97-year-old Algiers man was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said Frank Williams is missing from his home in the 1000 block of LeBoeuf Street.

The person who reported him missing told police he isn’t at his home, and he isn’t answering his phone.

According to the NOPD, Williams is 175 pounds and five feet and 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information about his location can call the Fourth District at (504)-658-6040.

