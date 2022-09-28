NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Councilman Oliver Thomas came together with other city leaders to celebrate the completion of an $8.5 million dollar project that started in June 2020. On Tuesday, the announcement of the completion of the reconstruction of 24 street blocks in the Lower Ninth Ward community was made at a press conference.

Mayor Cantrell said that it is a priority to move forward with these types of projects. “Though this process to improve our critical infrastructure has not been painless, it has always been our priority to make it as seamless as possible for the community as we move forward to complete these vital projects,” said Mayor Cantrell.

She showed her appreciation to the community she said “I especially want to thank the residents of New Orleans for continuing to display patience during these projects and the challenges that come with this unprecedented and historic work. We are excited and will continue accelerating more roadway repairs because the future of our city truly depends on it.”

Congressman Troy A. Carter also spoke about the completion of the project. “By investing in the foundations of our community, we are building a safer, more accessible system for people today, as well as one we can count on in the future. This kind of forward-thinking and inclusive planning is what will allow New Orleans to overcome the challenges of extreme weather and climate change, and funding these types of projects is a critical role for the federal government to play,” said Carter.

The project was funded by FEMA and completed in collaboration with the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans as a part of their Joint Infrastructure Recovery Response program. City officials say that there are 13 active projects underway in District E valued at $117 million. Along with that, 7 projects are currently in the bid and award phase valued at $51 million.