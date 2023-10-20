NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Several public safety officials announced 30 people were arrested and 71 guns and multiple drugs were recovered in Operation Big Easy.
Operation Big Easy was a collaborative effort between multiple agencies, including ATF, DEA, Louisiana State Police, the City of New Orleans’ Mayors Office of Criminal Justice Coordination, the New Orleans Police Department, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.
Through the initiative, seven neighborhoods in New Orleans were identified as hotspots for guns.
In a news conference on Oct. 20, officials said 30 people were arrested and 12 remain at large.
Undercover ATF agents were able to purchase the guns and drugs from the seven neighborhoods.
They recovered the following:
- 71 guns
- Half a kilogram of cocaine hydrochloride and crack
- Half a kilogram of meth
- Over two kilograms of a heroin and fentanyl mix
- $34,443
