NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday morning, New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond led the 70th annual Red Mass at the St. Louis Cathedral.

The annual mass is held before the opening of the Supreme Court’s new term, according to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington.

It was just one of many held across the country for judges, lawyers, and other members of the legal system. According to the Catholic Bar Association, it was called a Red Mass because the celebrant and some justices wore red.

The tradition began back in 1245 at the Cathedral in Paris.

