NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Office of Workforce Development (OWD) released a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) on Monday, Jan. 8, for the development of a “sustainable” workforce for the future.

$7.4 million of the city’s America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has been allocated to fund the Workforce Development project.

A total of $194 million is committed to funding what officials call “priority projects” that align with the needs of the community, strengthen the local social safety net, and build a safer, healthier community for the future.

Programs targeted for investment include some that:

Provide opportunities and pathways for youth and young adult workforce development

Support and enhance New Orleans’ growing green infrastructure, sustainability, and resilience industries

Develop and build on New Orleans’ rich history of cultural and performing arts

Support for individuals with barriers to employment, such as transportation, financial literacy, or identification and documentation challenges

Support for current and future educators to access the training and certification

Upskill, retrain, and support workers for in-demand jobs

Director of OWD Sunae Villavaso says the future of the economy relies on a competitive knowledgeable and highly skilled workforce.

“This NOFA will enhance our goal of supporting organizations in developing programs that empower individuals negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with the skills, certifications, and support necessary to embark on career trajectories with family-sustaining wages that bolster their long-term social and economic mobility,” said Villavaso.

Officials encourage “innovative and impactful” proposals that will enhance the employment prospects for the current and future community.

To apply for the Investment in Workforce Development program, visit the city website.

