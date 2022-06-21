NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 21, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly car accident at an intersection near Central City.

According to police, around 6:38 a.m., officers responded to a call of an injured pedestrian on Louisiana Avenue and South Liberty Street.

Reports show that a 55-year-old man was struck by a black Toyota Tundra traveling southbound on Louisiana Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS, and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle did not sustain injuries reported NOPD.

Officers believe that the man was standing on the median on Louisiana avenue and stepped into the street when he was struck.

According to reports, the driver of the pick-up truck called 911. The driver reportedly remained on the scene and cooperated with the police.

Detectives are not looking to determine any applicable charges.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will officially identify the victim in this incident upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Mike Baldassaro at 504-658-6205.