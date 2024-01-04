NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in New Orleans waits to be claimed.

According to the Louisiana Lottery website, the ticket was sold at Super Serve #1 at 8023 South Claiborne Ave.

The drawing was held on Jan. 1, and the winning numbers are 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and Powerball 01.

The ticket expires on June 29.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts