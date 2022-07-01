NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services New Orleans announced that 50 people became U.S citizens on Friday morning. A ceremony was held at The National WWII Museum as the group took the Oath of Allegiance. Chief Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana Nannette Jolivette Brown provided congratulatory remarks to the new Americans.

The 50 citizenship candidates originated from 22 countries. People from Brazil, Burma, China, Colombia, Cuba, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Honduras, India, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, United Kingdom, Vietnam, and Yemen gained their citizenship. For more information on USCIS and its programs, you can visit uscis.gov.