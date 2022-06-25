NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Five people are in the hospital after four separate shootings in the early Saturday morning hours in New Orleans.

The first incident happened in the St. Roch neighborhood

According to the New Orleans Police Department, just before 12:15 a.m., officers received a call of a man being shot at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Derbigny Street.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition is not known at this time.

The second shooting happened in New Orleans East.

NOPD responded to the scene at the intersection of East Coronet and North Coronet Courts after a call of a man and woman being shot came in at about 1:20 a.m.

Police said the two were at the location when an unknown person approached them took out a gun and started shooting, striking both victims.

Both victims were to the hospital but there is no update on their conditions.

The third shooting that left on e man wounded, happened in the 500 block of Bourbon Street.

The NOPD said just after 3:20 a.m., the victim, unidentified man, got into a fight with four individuals when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the man.

EMS transported them to the hospital but his condition has not been updated.

The forth shooting happened minutes later in Downtown New Orleans.

According to the NOPD, at about 3:36 a.m., four suspects began shooting a woman in the area.

Police said as she tried to run away, she was struck in an unknown part of her body. EMS transported the woman to the hospital. Her condition is still unknown.

As of now, none of the shooting are listed as fatal.

There only a few details available on all four shooting as the investigations into them are ongoing.