NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating several shootings on Monday night leading into Tuesday morning. According to the NOPD, 1 person was shot to death and four others were wounded and hospitalized.

Police say that the first incident happened in New Orleans East around 9 p.m. Officers were called to the scene on I-10 near the Chef Mentueur on-ramp. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but died shortly after arriving.

About an hour later, an investigation began in Algiers after a man was shot near General Meyer Avenue and Isadore Street. According to the NOPD, a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle shot at a 32-year-old man and a 46-year-old man. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived and the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The violent crimes continued past midnight and just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a woman was shot in the 9300 block of Airline Highway. Police say that the victim was loading her vehicle when the shooting started. The woman realized she was shot and drove herself to the hospital.

The latest shooting happened early Tuesday morning around 6:30 in Gentilly. The New Orleans Police Department responded to the 5300 block of Wildair Drive, where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the location. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

The conditions of all the victims are unknown at the moment and all shootings are still under investigation. Anyone with any information on the crimes is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.