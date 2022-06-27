NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in St. Claude.

According to NOPD, Fifth District officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Louisa Street around 11:30 p.m.

Reports show, that when officers arrived they located a 39-year-old man inside of his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Detectives are gathering information to identify the person(s) responsible for the Homicide and a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and a motive.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.