NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A three-alarm fire in the St. Claude neighborhood early Tuesday morning, left a business destroyed and damaged homes around it, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

Around 1:19 a.m. on Sept. 27, the Orleans Parish Communications District dispatched firefighters to the scene of the fire at the corner of St. Claude Avenue and Louisa Street. Firefighters arrived at 1:25 a.m. to find a tire shop in the 3200 block of St. Claude Avenue fully engulfed in flames.

A second alarm was called around 1:30 a.m. after the fire spread to two abandoned homes in the 1100 block of Louisa Street.

Firefighters say the homes were structurally compromised and collapsed as they tried to put the fire out. They added that the flames also spread to an occupied duplex on Louisa Street, causing damage to the right side, roof, and attic.

A home on St. Claude Avenue suffered fire damage to its roof and rear.

Firefighters said they struggled to get the fire, fueled by tires and other petrochemical products, under control and called for a third alarm at 1:51 a.m. The flames were suppressed by 3:27 a.m.

A total of 21 NOFD vehicles carrying 60 personnel responded to the fire. Entergy and the New Orleans Police Department also responded to the scene to regulate traffic and deactivate power lines in the area.

No injuries were reported from the incident. The fire remains under investigation.

