NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A three-alarm fire in the Tremé neighborhood early Monday, Nov. 6, left seven people without homes, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

According to firefighters, a fire in the 1000 block of North Rocheblave Street was called in around 12:12 a.m.

The first unit arrived on the scene at 12:19 a.m. to find several homes engulfed in flames. A second alarm was then called at 12:21 a.m.

Minutes later, a third alarm was called at 12:31 a.m. as firefighters said the fire intensified and they needed help to prevent the flames from spreading to additional surrounding homes.

The fire reportedly damaged five homes, leaving five adults and two children displaced.

An investigation revealed the fire began in a shed behind a home in the 2500 block of Ursuline Avenue and spread to the balcony of a blighted fourplex on North Rocheblave Street. According to NOFD officials, the home reportedly suffered fire damage earlier in the year.

In total, 57 firefighters and 21 units were able to get the fire under control by 1:32 a.m.

No injuries were reported from the incident as the investigation remains ongoing.

The New Orleans Police Department, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

