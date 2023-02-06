NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department was able to extinguish a three-alarm fire at the site of a former school in the Algiers neighborhood.

At about 3:38 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 6), firefighters responded to a call of a fire at a commercial structure in the 1900 block of L.B. Landry Blvd. Units arrived at 3:43 p.m. to find the former Henderson Elementary School and most recently Hope Academy, with flames and smoke coming out the right side of the building.

A second alarm was called at 3:49 p.m. and then a third at 4:14 p.m. Firefighters were then able to gain entry to the building through several doors and windows to extinguish the blaze and to search for anyone possibly trapped inside.

The property’s owner said the building was being repurposed into affordable housing and that workers accidentally started the fire while cutting metal beams in the ceiling.

A total of 21 NOFD Units carrying 59 firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control by 4:38 p.m. No injuries were reported from civilians or responders and the cause is currently under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.