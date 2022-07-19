NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in the New Orleans East area. According to NOPD, police responded to a call about a shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway near the Downman Road exit.

Reports show that when police arrived at the location they found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene. Police have not identified the victim in the incident and are waiting on results from an autopsy to confirm his identity and the exact cause of death.

NOPD says that investigators are looking into what led up to the homicide. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.