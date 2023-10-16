NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happening Wednesday, Oct. 18, officials with InspireNOLA Charter Schools are hosting the 2023 NOLALove Student Rally.

The call-to-action event is city-wide, and officials expect to bring together almost 3,500 students from across the Greater New Orleans region for what officials call a motivational celebration.

Students will have the chance to hear from motivational speakers and activists such as Angela Rye, President and CEO of ESSENCE Ventures Caroline Wanga, National Motivational Speaker Wallstreet Trapper, and Civil Rights and Education Advocate Ruby Bridges.

“It is our hope that this event will serve as a catalyst of youth empowerment and change and also serve as a time of celebration of so many of our youth who are doing great things in their schools and the community,” said InspireNOLA CEO Jamar McKneely.

The rally will focus on advocating for the youth and providing them with services focused on academic excellence, mental health, family wellness and community service with the hopes of transforming the student’s outcomes.

“Through NOLALove, we are here to build a supportive environment while being held accountable to listen, learn, and act on meeting our students’ needs beyond the classroom and address their own needs to resolve how they might handle day-to-day life, including conflict resolution.”

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. at the Xavier University Convocation Center at 7900 Stroelitz Drive.

